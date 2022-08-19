Dr. Carl Gene Hamil
ALBA — Dr. Carl Gene Hamil, 81, was born March 27, 1941 and entered into eternal life on August 16, 2022.
Dr. Hamil worked passionately as a dentist for over 54 years. During his time, he participated in A Doctor with a Heart, that helped those in need of dental work; as well as mission work in McAllen, Texas and at an orphanage in Mexico.
He was a member of Point Church of Christ. While living and worshiping in Marshall, Texas he taught and served as a deacon, and he was involved in Children’s Bible Hour as a puppeteer. Dr. Hamil was a member of Lions Club and served on several boards and committees in each town he lived in. He was a soccer coach and instrumental in establishing a soccer program in Marshall, Texas. He loved his family and will be missed by them tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Newman and Dorothy (Barrick) Hamil; brothers, Alvin Hamil, and Bob Hamil; sisters, Patsie Flori, and Margaret Harris.
Left to cherish Dr. Hamil’s memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Hamil of Alba, children, Gregory Hamil and wife Kathy of Avinger, Rodney Hamil and wife Serena of Lavon, Kyle Brent Hamil and wife Heather of McKinney, and Eugenia Wolf and husband Jordan of Quitman. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Jake, Sydney, Kane and fiancé Brooke, Kaleb and wife Abigail, Kylie, Angela, Jax, Eleanor, and Tristan: and 1 great grandson, Hudson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who twice ran for Longview City Council seat arrested on child pornography charge
- Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows
- Adapting for the future
- Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
- Police arrest suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old at Longview apartments
- YouTube car flipper visits Longview to buy classic rides
- Dream of helping children becoming a reality
- Apartment complex in West Longview to expand
- Let's get it started: Longview ISD convocation gets staff excited for new school year
- Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.