Dr. Charles Alan Willingham
SARASOTA, FL — Charles ”Corky” “Chuck” Alan Willingham, Ph.D, (1934-2022), moved to heaven on March 2, 2022 at the age of 87 in his home shared with his wife, Doris in Sarasota, FL. Charles was born in Greggton, TX, attended North Texas University, then went on to receive a Ph.D in microbiology from the University of Miami. He then started a successful John Deer store until his retirement. He was married in 1955 to Shirley- his wife until her death in 2008. He married Doris Albrecht Willingham in 2011 and treasured the last 11 years of his life with her.
He was a devout member of his churches- taking pleasure in being the bass guitarist and handyman. He is remembered for his devotion to sharing the word of Jesus, his soft-spoken nature and his kind soul.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; sisters, Glenda and Linda; daughter, Jill; grandchildren, Jeff, Jodi, and Cerissa; and her two children, AJ and Gianna. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark and siblings, Randy and Betty.
No public services will be held.
