Dr. Claude Wiley Eddy
CARTHAGE — Dr. Claude Wiley Eddy, age 84, of Carthage, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was born November 25, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Claudie Eddy.
Claude is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Eddy; daughter, Amy Sullins (Kenny); step-daughter, Sabrina Silvernale (Jack); brother, Melvin Eddy and two grandchildren, Abbi and Cole Sullins.
Claude graduated from Gladewater High School. He attended Arlington State College for his undergraduate degree in Biology. After graduating, he continued his education at the University of Texas Dental School in Houston, where he graduated in 1967. Claude practiced dentistry in Carthage, Texas from 1968 until he retired in 2017.
The family would like to thank Briarcliff Nursing Home, Alcoa Pines, Hospice Plus, and Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care during his stay.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
On-line guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.
