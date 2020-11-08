Dr. David Jenkins
GILMER — A Celebration of Life Service will be held for David L. Jenkins, 89, who passed peacefully at his home in Gilmer on Friday, November 6, 2020. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Matthew Smith and Rev. Richard Laster officiating. Services are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. No formal visitation, friends can sign the register on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. David was born on April 7, 1931 in Beaumont, the first born of the late David H. and Katie Lee Cooper Jenkins. He answered the call to the gospel ministry in 1952, attending and graduating East Texas Baptist in Marshall. He served as pastor in Fred, Kirbyville, Atlanta, Shreveport, and the last 20 years of his ministry pastoring at First Baptist Church of Gilmer. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 Years, Melba Allen Jenkins of Gilmer; daughter, Paula Peveto and husband Don of Colmesneil; son, Chris Jenkins and wife Luci of Gilmer; sister, Elaine Gore; grandchildren, Ashley McGowan, Kent Mitcham, James Jenkins, Savanna Young, Lillie Jenkins, Hank Jenkins, and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Wesley Wiler; and sister, Ann McClain.
