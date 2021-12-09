Dr. Edward “Ed” Mack
LONGVIEW — On Monday, December 6th, Dr. Edward “Ed” Mack, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 95. Dr. Mack was born March 26, 1926, in Marshall, Texas, grew up in Daingerfield and moved to Longview in 1964.
He completed his studies at Baylor College of Dentistry (Class of ‘47) and served in the Naval Reserve during World War II and the Army Reserve during the Korean War. Ed opened his practice in Daingerfield in 1948 and retired in 1988 in Longview. His son, Kelly, joined his practice in 1979 where they worked together until his retirement. In 1982, Ed and Alicia married in Longview and were faithful members of the Prime-Time class at Mobberly Baptist Church.
Outside of spending time with his family and friends, Ed was an avid outdoorsman, who could always be found hunting or fishing. One of his favorite pastimes was elk hunting in Chama, New Mexico. In 1955, he found a plot of land which he coined “Elk Camp”, a place which still lives on within the Mack family to this day.
Dr. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Alicia; father and mother, George and Bena Mack; siblings, Vicki Thomas, Sam Mack and Ester Knox. Survivors include his son and daughter-in law, Kelly and Patti Mack; stepson, Ronny O’Hearn; grandchildren, Adam [Amanda] and Sarah Mack; nephews, Joe Knox, Chris Mack, Andy Mack and Ben Mack all of Longview; sisters-in-law, Marion Mack and Tova Rivers and his dog, Ashley.
A graveside service for Dr. Ed Mack will be at 10 AM on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at Memory Park Cemetery under direction of Rader Funeral Home, with Scott Shulick and Jimmy Parker officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, December 10th from 5 until 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a memorial contribution to the Mobberly Baptist Church Mission Fund (www.mobberly.org/give/) or Heartsway Hospice (www.heartswayhospice.org/donate/).
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
- East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021
- Aviagen begins city of Longview permitting process for new facility
- 'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girl
- East Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County
- Longview couple lands flight home after confusion, Omicron variant strands them in South Africa
- Stallard: I'm fed up with the perfect people
- Gladewater man gets 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
- Retired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church
- PHOTOS: Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade lights up downtown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.