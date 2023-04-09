Dr. Eugene Ralston Foster
GILMER —
Longtime Gilmer physician, Dr. Eugene Ralston Foster, 88, was born in Tarrant County on July 2, 1934, the only son of Dr. William C. and Mattie E. Foster. He passed away from this life on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Longview, Texas. He attended Handley Schools in Fort Worth, then enrolled at Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. His plan was to become a veterinarian. Later, he decided to go to medical school and transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he graduated in 1959. He did his internship at an Ogden, Utah hospital, and practiced in several locations before joining the ER staff at ETMC Tyler. He was board certified in family practice in 1978.
Dr. Foster was working as an ER physician at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler in 1975 when he was recruited by then Hospital Administrator Glen Bunn to come to Gilmer. He joined the Ragland-Fenlaw-Ford Clinic Association and served as Chief of Staff at Gilmer Hospital, Inc., Ford Memorial Hospital and ETMC Hospital in Gladewater. He launched his solo practice in 1983 and continued his practice until retirement after serving more than 50 years in the medical field, much of that time in Gilmer.
Dr. Foster served on various committees of the Texas Medical Association, Texas Academy of Family Physicians and American Academy of Family Physicians. He also served as president of the Upshur County Medical Society when it joined with Gregg County to become Gregg/Upshur County Medical Society. In 1988, he was part of a medical team along with missionaries from Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler that made a mission trip to Belize.
Prior to retirement, Dr. Foster made many house calls after clinic hours to visit patients who had difficulty traveling. He volunteered some of his time at the Upshur County Health Clinic. He enjoyed being a team doctor for Friday Night Football to area high schools and following his grandkids as they competed in sports. Also, he enjoyed hunting, wildlife, and anything that bloomed. He was a member of the Methodist Faith and at the time of retirement, donated his clinic to the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer where it is used by the Clothes Closet #2 and known as The Foster Building. He attended Glade Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Dr. Foster is survived by his wife, Joyce Foster, and children: Eugene R. Foster Jr. and wife Brenda, William R. Foster and wife Hollie, Amy L. Saxton, Donna Youngblood Varnado, David Youngblood and wife Cindy, P. Jay Youngblood and wife Lisa; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 10th beginning at 11:00 at Glade Creek Cemetery in Gilmer, Texas with Mike Maddox officiating. A viewing will be available at Rader Funeral Home at 1617 Judson Road in Longview both Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th from 8:00-5:00. The pallbearers are Eugene Foster Jr., William Foster, David Youngblood, Jay Youngblood, Adam Varnado, Josh Youngblood, Nathaniel Foster, and Jacob Foster. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
