Dr. Frank Stuart Murphy
ELYSIAN FIELDS, TEXAS — Beloved husband, cherished father, treasured son, brother, uncle and friend, Dr. Frank Stuart Murphy, age 61, passed away peacefully January 28, 2021 surrounded by his wife, Marie, and two older boys, Benjamin and Elliot. Frank was born on June 30, 1959 at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda to Stuart Tower Murphy and Muriel Eva Murphy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Murial Eva Murphy, grandparents, Frank Blazek, Eva Blazek, Stuart Hard Murphy and Ruby Elizabeth Murphy. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Marie Murphy; his sons, Jackson Stuart Murphy, Benjamin Blazek Murphy and Elliot James Murphy; his father, Lt. Col. Stuart Tower Murphy; sisters, Lisa Cashman and husband, Lt. Col. Richard Cashman, and Dr. Carla Murphy; mother and father-in-law, Billy Winningham and wife, Jamie Winningham; brother-in-law, Lee Winningham and wife, Amy Winningham, and their children Layla and Olivia; nieces and nephews, Kevin Cashman and wife, Tierney Cashman, and their children Emerson and Juniper; nieces and nephews, Lauren Cashman, Austin McKay, Ryan McKay, Allison McKay; aunts and uncles, cousins and special friends. Frank attended Iowa Park High School, Class of 1977 and later studied Biology at the University of Texas at Austin (1980) and the University of North Texas (1982). He continued his education at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (1987) and Massachusetts Osteopathic Hospital (1987). He served his residency at Maimonides Medical Center 1990-1992, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School 1992-1993, Parkland Memorial Hospital 1992-1993 and Louisiana State University School of Medicine 1995-1996. Frank was a passionate physician in the field of psychiatry, serving individuals with mental illness, intellectual and development disabilities and substance abuse disorders. He cared for patients through many avenues including Community Healthcore, Private Psychiatry Practice (Frank S. Murphy, DO, PA), Oakhaven Recovery Center, East Texas Methadone Clinic, Harrison County Jail, Gregg County Jail and Forensic Psychiatry. Frank was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, advocate, physician and friend to many. Frank was very sweet, joyful, intensely present, courageous, adventurous, funny, smart, kind, tender, playful, giving, sincere, transformative, selfless, a gentleman, brilliant, comedic, charming, devoted, and heroic. He was a friend and comrade. Frank loved technology, writing and being outdoors. Frank’s all-time favorite thing to do was to cuddle with his 4-year-old son, Jackson. Frank married the love of his life, Marie on June 11, 2014. Frank was a loving and dedicated husband to his wife, Marie. Frank loved his three boys unconditionally and always allowed them to be their authentic selves. They truly put the sparkle in his eye. Our family would like to thank the MD Anderson ICU doctors and nurses for the exceptional care they provided to our sweet Frank; Kristen Vince, for the help she provided us during our stay in Houston; Frank’s sister, Dr. Carla Murphy and longtime family friend, Dr. Steve Derdak for their courageous advocacy for Frank during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please honor Frank by making donations to AA/NA, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and/or MD Anderson Medical Center. Private Memorial Service will be live-streamed on Meadowbrook Funeral Home FaceBook page at 1:00pm, Saturday, February 20, 2021. Full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
