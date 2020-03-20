Dr. Gary Lee Henry

Dr. Henry began his professional career in the energy industry. He founded Henry Hydrocarbons in the late 1970s, as well as a publicly traded company – Henry Energy Corp. – which drilled successful wells in Texas, Australia and Liberia. In the mid-1980s, Henry Energy was listed among the top thirty oil production gainers among over five hundred publicly traded oil and gas companies in the United States.
In the 1990s, Dr. Henry shifted his attention to his true calling – psychology and teaching. Over the next twenty years, he worked as the chief executive officer of outpatient and in-patient treatment centers for children across the country. His work took him and his family from Arlington, Texas, to Butte, Montana, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, St. Louis, Missouri, South Deerfield, Massachusetts, and Canyon Lake, Texas. Dr. Henry also taught psychology classes at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas. In 2018, he and his wife, Sandy, moved to Tyler, Texas, where he provided counseling to elderly patients throughout East Texas. Dr. Henry loved his work and his patients, who aptly referred to him as “Mr. Positive.”
Dr. Henry was a consummate optimist, who met life’s many troubles and challenges with determination and confidence. He had an unfailing sense of humor and loved to joke and laugh with his sons and granddaughters. During his spare time, he enjoyed reading, watching movies, playing golf and rooting for his Baylor Bears. He was also an active church member, who most recently attended Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
Most importantly, Dr. Henry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who put his family’s needs before his own. To his three sons, he was always supportive, encouraging, wise and kind. To his grandchildren, he was “Grumpy” – a fun-loving grandfather who was anything but grumpy. He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy his wife of 42 years, Sandy Henry; three sons and daughters-in-law: David Henry and wife, Claire, of Longview, Texas; Christopher Henry and wife, Jenny, of Kansas City, Missouri; Collin Henry and wife, Brittany, of Tomball, Texas, as well as five grandchildren: Eloise Henry, Sarah Henry, Berkley Henry, Quincy Henry and Kate Henry. Dr. Henry’s faith, love, optimism and sense of humor will continue to be an inspiration and comfort to his family, friends and patients. He will be missed.
Donations in Dr. Henry’s memory may be made to Baylor University, School of Education at www.baylor.edu/give/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.