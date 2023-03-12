Dr. Gene Arnold Raney
JEFFERSON, TX — Dr. Gene Arnold Raney died peacefully on February 11, 2023, surrounded by family members and caregivers at Magnolia Place in Jefferson, TX. He was born in Longview, TX on December 13, 1935 to Billie Arnold Raney and Claude B. Raney. Growing up in the outskirts of Longview, Gene worked in his family’s small country grocery store delivering groceries, first on his bike and later driving the family car. At Longview High School he especially enjoyed art, literature and band, where he served as drum major. He attended the University of Texas, Baylor and Stephen F. Austin, and received his DDS degree from University of Texas Dental School. Following two years in the army, he opened his first dental office in Pasadena, TX. Gene’s life was one of adventure and service, including a year at the Royal Academy of Dentistry in Stockholm, Sweden and a year providing dental services at a hospital in Onitsha, Nigeria. After practicing dentistry for many years in Houston, Gene and his wife traveled throughout Texas and in several other states providing dental services. During these travels Gene worked with several Native American tribes and in remote areas such as the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska. After returning to Texas, Gene practiced dentistry until illness prevented him from continuing. His last place of employment was Longview Family Dentistry. He enjoyed fishing, cutting fire wood, and snow skiing. But what he enjoyed most was changing people’s smiles and seeing their reactions. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Rebecca; son and daughter-in-law, Max and Dara Raney; step-daughter, Rebecca Gayle Kingston; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Dick Hester; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lee and Dee Williams; nieces, nephews and cousins. Thanks to the staff of Terry Center at Magnolia Place and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving care for Gene. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Gene’s life will be held later this year.
