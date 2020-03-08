Dr. George M. Burlingame

Born on July 14, 1927 in Illinois to George W. and Marion Googins Burlingame, he grew up in Brownsville, TX where his parents had moved 1400 miles to escape the cold Chicago winters. Many of his formative years he spent helping his parents run The Gulf Breeze, a small motel, grocery store and gas station on Boca Chica Boulevard.
He graduated from El Jardin High School at sixteen and entered college, majoring in chemistry. Instead of the experiments his professors had assigned as homework, however, he read through the texts and conducted those he found interesting. He promptly flunked, joining the US Army. As a World War II soldier, he was fortunate in that he saw no direct combat, but proudly served his country in several capacities. After his tour, he entered Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos on the GI Bill, graduating with a Master’s Degree in Chemistry. Shortly thereafter, while working in Colorado, he met and fell in love with Beverly Gail Watson. After marrying, they moved 1100 miles south to Corpus Christi, TX--to escape the cold.
There, he worked as a chemist for Celanese while Gail finished her teaching degree. Several years later he felt dentistry calling, and they and their four children—Linda, Connie, Loreta, and Bob—packed up and moved to Houston. Four impoverished years later, he graduated from the University of Texas Dental School at Houston. The evening before his state board exams, Gail went into labor and William Watson Burlingame entered the world. Incidentally, those four years of bare-bones existence to pursue his dream of practicing dentistry served as a life-long lesson to his offspring with three of the five following suit and returning to school in mid-life to successfully pursue different careers.
After dental school, they moved again after falling in love with the charms of Bay City (in ’66 the town boasted largely of rice farmers, grass farmers, and cattle ranchers, AND it was close to good fishing!)
Building up his growing dental practice filled George’s weekdays, but on weekends he could be found volunteering at various Rotary functions, gardening, bow hunting or fishing at Matagorda beach with his two sons. Every spring, he grew his own tomatoes, yellow squash, and Swiss chard, along with a few rose bushes from which he frequently created small bouquets for Gail. George never yearned for a luxurious lifestyle, which dentistry might have afforded; instead, he was happiest with the simple life. His philosophy with his work was that he didn’t want the pursuit of dental health to become financially burdensome for anyone.
After successfully practicing dentistry for thirty-five years, he retired and was either with Gail or on weekly guided fishing trips with Al Garrison, trips generously provided by his son Bob as a retirement gift. When Gail died in July of 2002, George lost much of his joy in life. It wasn’t until he met Ginger White, five years later and overheard her say she wanted to go fishing, that he regained the spring in his step. He began courting her—on Al’s boat, of course—and they married in 2007 with much laughter filling their home over the next twelve years. A few years into their marriage, his daughter Connie presented him with a Malti-poo puppy, who also stole his heart. Sugar became his beloved companion, and her favorite place was on his lap until the very end. And George, at 92, was still fishing once a month or so, although not as long, and often assisted by Al or his sons. Still, he was able to feel the ocean breeze, the warmth of the sun, and hear the cry of gulls as he cast his line into the waters of Matagorda Bay. On the day before his fall and subsequent stroke several weeks ago, his son Bill had called to tell him of a fishing trip he and Bob had planned for early March and was Dad interested? His response, was the response, he had answered most throughout his long life: a resounding, “Yes!”
He is predeceased by Gail Burlingame and his sister, Frances Burlingame Unruh. He is survived by his wife Ginger Burlingame, his five children, Linda Cartwright (David), Connie Field (Ross), Loreta Peebles (Rob), Bob Burlingame (Lisa), and Bill Burlingame (Sheri). “Papa Doc” is also survived by twelve , succesful and talented grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
