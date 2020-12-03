Dr. Gerald W. Pinson

The family will greet friends at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. with the service following at 10:00 a.m.
Gerald went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020 after a brief illness and complications following surgery. He was born in Alba, Texas to C.F. and Beulah Pinson on May 1, 1930. He graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1947. Gerald served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1953. After his military service, he received his Bachelor of Music Education, Masters Of Education and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from East Texas State University, now known as Texas A&M Commerce.
Gerald was a long-time member of Pine Tree Church of Christ where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Song Leader, Choral Director, and Sunday School Teacher.
Gerald worked at Kilgore College for 26 years serving in the positions of Dean of Continuing Education, Assistant to The President, and Vice-President until his retirement in 1990.
Afterwards, he and Velma enjoyed traveling the world including 38 different countries. He was an avid woodworker, he loved being in his woodworking shop. He loved music, serving many years as President of the Board of Directors for the East Texas Symphonic Band and was the M.C. for all the band’s concerts. Together, Gerald and Velma enjoyed volunteering for more that 19 years at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Additionally, he wrote and published several books.
Gerald is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Velma Jean Wright Pinson; his parents; his sister, Sybil Pinson Watson; and his brothers, Amil Pinson and Melvis Pinson. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Collier and her husband, Scott; daughter, Sandra Pinson and her husband, Allen Smith; grandchildren, Ryan Collier and his wife, Leslie, Amanda Hogan and her husband, Jacob; step-grandchildren, Brittany Duck; Kristen Traylor and her husband, T.J.; 11 great-grandchildren, Millie, Boone, Tessa, and Hank Collier; Carter and Alex Hogan; Garrison, Shelbi, and Branton Duck; Connor and Stella Traylor; and many nieces and nephews.
