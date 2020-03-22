Dr. Glynn Nelson Stone, Jr.

Inheriting a strong adherence to Biblical authority and application from godly parents in vocational ministry, Glynn accepted Christ as his personal Savior as a young child. His Christian heritage strongly influenced his own Christian worldview. He responded to God’s call to ministry at the age of 16. He earned a bachelor of science degree with honors from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee while serving churches in the Tennessee Valley. He completed his Master of Divinity and Ph.D. from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He served churches in Tennessee, Georgia and since 2007 as the senior pastor of Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview, Texas.
In addition to pastoring, Glynn taught for Southwestern Seminary, Dallas Baptist University and Shorter College. He treasured every opportunity to share God’s Word, including preaching in chapel at Southwestern Seminary, East Texas Baptist University and LeTourneau University. He served on the LeTourneau University’s President Advisory Council, on the International Mission Board, on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee for the City of Longview, and Christ to the World Ministry Advisory Board. Glynn served on the Committee on Committees for the Southern Baptist Convention in 2015 and as treasurer for the 2016 Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference.
In his spare time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, mission trips and family fun time at home with his family.
Glynn is survived by his wife, Angie Hoodenpyle Stone, of 20 years, and their sons, Glynn Nelson Stone, III (Trey), Luke Stone and Colter Stone; his parents, Glynn and Lynn Stone, his sisters, Adina (Gary) Scruggs, and Annette (Jarrel) Watt, nephews, Kendall Scruggs and Jacob Scruggs, and nieces, Natalie Scruggs, Jenna Watt and Melissa Watt.
Services are undetermined at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider spreading the gospel message through donations in memory of Glynn Stone: to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230 or Bryan College, Box 7783, 721 Bryan Drive, Dayton, TN 37321 or in person to the Pastor Glynn Stone Family Account at Texas Bank and Trust, PO Box 3188, 300 East Whaley Street, Longview, TX 75606.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com
