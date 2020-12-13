Dr. James H. McDowell

He followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing optometry, graduating from the University of Houston College of Optometry in 1977. He practiced optometry in Longview, Texas, for 43 years and was dedicated to his patients. Many of those years he was assisted by his loyal friend, Vickie Bostick Sexton. He had a special place in his heart for underprivileged children and provided eye care pro bono to many East Texas families throughout his career.
Jim married Mary Ann Arney on July 14th, 1980. She was the love of his life. In the 40 years of their marriage, Jim never missed the chance to tell her he loved her and how beautiful she was. He loved every meal she cooked and delighted in the loving home she made with him. He was a devoted father to his three girls and was so proud of their accomplishments. They were his pride and joy. Jim was especially proud when he became a Granddaddy. ‘Doda’ loved to take his seven grandchildren out on the boat on Lake Gladewater, taught them how to fish and shoot a BB gun. The greatest gifts he gave his family were his unconditional love and his never ending attention.
Jim was handsome with a twinkle in his pretty blue eyes. He had a quick-witted sense of humor, a smirk and a laugh that made you love him. He was always there for anyone that needed him and was beloved by his friends and community. He had a strong work ethic but also enjoyed life, a value he instilled in his family.
He loved to tell Mary and his girl’s stories about growing up in the country where he spent a lot of time on the banks of the Sabine River. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer. He loved meeting up at the Gladewater Country Club to golf with his dad and friends. He won first place in the Gladewater Country Club Exes tournament seven times from 1997-2007 and won the title of Gladewater Country Club Champion in 2000.
Jim was preceded in death by his father Harold and his mother Bennie. He is survived by his wife Mary; their children Lila and George Carlsen of Malibu, California, Anna and Wesley Phillips of Thousand Oaks, California, and Shauna and Derek Smith of Gladewater, Texas; and their children Miles, Marley, Ivy, Mac, Minnie. Owen and Lee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
