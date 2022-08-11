Dr. James Lee Sturrock
LONGVIEW — James Lee Sturrock was born behind the piano in his grandmother’s house in Kirbyville, TX on October 31, 1933, to Jasper Levi Sturrock and Esther Evelyn Roberts Sturrock. He passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Longview, TX.
They lived in several central and South Texas towns when he was a baby. When he was 4 years old his mother and father divorced, and he went to Kirbyville to live with his maternal grandmother while his mother went to Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, TX.
He started school when he was five years old and was the smallest kid in school. That same year he went to live with his mother in Waelder, TX where she was the new Home Economics teacher. That summer, his mother married Ralph Broome and they moved to Beckville where she was the new Home Economics teacher. He graduated from Beckville High School in 1950 after playing saxophone for two years and then football for two years.
In the summer of 1950, he went to North Texas State Teachers College and later to Panola College and Baylor University earning a BA in History and Economics. He was a Junior Draftsman at Thiokol before being drafted into the Army and went to Schweinfurt, Germany. When he was released from active duty he went to work as an Electrical Draftsman for Texas Eastman Company in Longview.
While there, he went on a blind date with Shirley Jeanne Branson, and shortly after they got married at First Methodist Church in Longview. They had two children, Jeffrey Sturrock and Emalyn Lovitt. Jim and Jeanne were married for 62 years before she preceded him in death.
Jim always wanted to be a Boy Scout when young and was influential in Boy Scouts later in life. He became the SM of Troop 261 at the 1st Methodist Church in Longview. He served in that capacity for about four years and then took the older boys and formed Explorer Post 261. With those two groups, he led weeklong trips to El Rancho Cima near San Marcos and took canoe trips to Boundary Waters in Canada, and mountain hiking at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Later he organized Explorer Post 621 for boys and girls at Texas Eastman where they worked on photographic projects.
Jim later went to SMU where he earned an MBA and then to Denton at NTSU where he earned his Ph.D. He retired from Texas Eastman Co. on January 29, 1992, and became an Assistant Professor of Management at East Texas Baptist University where he retired in 2000 as a Professor.
He was a Deacon and later Deacon Emeritus and taught a Sunday School class for 60+ couples for 14 years at Oakland Heights Baptist Church. He and Jeanne were always active in church activities. He and Jeanne were world travelers later in their marriage and avid genealogy buffs.
In retirement he learned the fine art of taking a nap several times a day and loved to drive around town endlessly. He also loved to visit his farm north of Carthage where he grew pine trees for market.
He is preceded in death by his wife (Jeanne), his mother, father, and stepfather. He is survived by his children Jeff Sturrock (Kathy), Emalyn Lovitt (Les); his grandchildren Erin McClintick (Robert), Emily Sturrock, Dylan Lovitt, Reezin Lovitt; his great-grandchildren Gabby, Charlie, and Clay McClintick and special friends John Davis and Alyssa Pettigrew; his sister-in-law Kay Christiansen and his half-siblings Mary, Bill and Peggy.
The family would like to express thanks to Lisa Davis for her care of Jim in the last few years. The family would also like to give a special heartfelt thanks and love to Monica Davis for all her loving care over the years for both Jeanne and Jim.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in his memory to The Parkinson’s Foundation or Heart’s Way Hospice of Longview, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A visitation time will be held at 12 PM prior to the service. The interment will be held at 3 pm on Saturday at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Beckville, Texas. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
