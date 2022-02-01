Dr. Jerry Allen Hendrix
GLADWATER — Jerry A Hendrix, 87, passed away on January 29, 2022 in Longview, Texas. Mr. Hendrix was born July 12, 1934 in Dallas, Texas, and was the son of Lyle and Blanche Hendrix of Gladewater, Texas. Mr. Hendrix was a 1952 graduate of Gladewater High School. He received his B.A. from Texas A&M University at Commerce, his M.A from the University of Oklahoma, and his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University. He held teaching positions at Westmar College, Le Mars, Iowa and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. From 1965 through 2002 he was Professor of Communication at American University in Washington, D.C. He was author of several articles and two college textbooks in the field of Communication. Viewing will be at Croley Funeral Home Gladewater, Texas at one o’clock in the afternoon, Tuesday, February 2, 2022; a graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery in Gladewater, Texas starting at two o’clock in the afternoon, Tuesday, February 2, 2022.
