Dr. John Prentis McGee
LONGVIEW — Dr. John Prentis McGee passed in peace at the age of 86 on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home in Longview, TX, surrounded by his loving family. Prentis was born March 17, 1935 in Coushatta, LA. He was known to everyone as a kind, gentle, and Godly man. Prentis served the Lord throughout his life, singing tenor in a quartet, serving as a youth pastor and music minister. Dr. McGee had a Doctorate in theology, being in the ministry for 58 years. He led 9 churches and founded Calvary Baptist Church of Gladewater. He also served on many overseas mission trips, and led countless people to accept Jesus as their Savior. Prentis “PawPaw” enjoyed spending time with his large family, traveling, fishing, hunting quail and deer, and finding a good deal. For all that knew or spoke to Prentis, knew he had a genuine heart for people and never met a stranger. Above all, he had a deep love for the Lord and wanted everyone to know Christ personally. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 15 years, Mildred “Millie” McGee, his 4 children; David (Pam) McGee of Gilmer TX, Susan (Scott) Goolsbee of Tyler TX, Donna (Bennie) Norris of Gilmer TX, and John (Melissa) McGee of Gilmer TX, his 3 step children; Gina (Alan) Alvestad of Longview TX, Sheri (Jamey) Day of Fredericksburg TX, and Stacy Lane of Tyler TX, 3 siblings; Joyce Allen of Bossier City, Jerome (Jo) McGee of Shreveport LA, and Troy (Patsy) McGee of Shreveport LA. Prentis is also survived by 35 grandchildren and spouses, and 30 great grandchildren. Prentis McGee is proceeded in death by his parents Tillman Jerome McGee and Susan Marie Norrid McGee, and his former wife of 50 years, Lela Faye McGee. All are invited for a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dr. McGee Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00 pm, which will be held at Calvary Baptist Church of Gladewater. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church of Gladewater. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Mission n Motion. Venmo @Mission-Motion OR check made to Mission in Motion mailed to 1430 West Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75604
