Dr. Joseph Glover, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Dr. Joseph Glover, Jr. 87. of Longview Service will be at 1 O’clock Saturday, April 22, at The Red Oak Baptist Church on M L K Longview. Burial will follow in The Perry - Clay Cemetery Longview.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements.
Dr.Joseph Glover, Jr. was born in Shreveport, La on August 30, 1935, and died on April 12, at Longview Hospital.
The viewing will be Friday from Noon until 6 pm at Greater Faith Temple C O G I C 1300 Lilly Street Longview.
