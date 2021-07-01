Dr. Julius "Jay" Petty
LONGVIEW — Surrounded by love Jay Petty went in peace to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021. He was born January 25, 1962 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Gene and Shirley Petty. He graduated from Arkadelphia High School, Ouachita University with a B.S. Degree in chemistry, with honor and from the University of Arkansas Medical School with a M.D. Degree. He practiced medicine as an ER doctor in hospitals in Southern and Northern Arkansas receiving commendations wherever he practiced.
He is survived by his wife, Sybil Petty; his parents, Gene and Shirley Petty, his sisters, Julie Buffington and Joye Zvernia and their husbands, Jim Buffington and Wally Zvernia, and three nieces and one nephew.
Graveside services for Jay Petty will be held at Rosewood Park in Longview, Texas at 3:00 PM Friday, July 2, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com

