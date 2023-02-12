Dr. Max Henry Rhinehart
LONGVIEW — Dr. Max Henry Rhinehart left his earthly home peacefully on February 7, 2023, after a brief illness. Max was born on December 13, 1936, in Kilgore, Texas, to William Henry and Norma (Worsham) Rhinehart. He grew up in Kilgore, graduating from Kilgore High School in 1955. He briefly attended Kilgore College, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Max spent two years in the Navy, serving as an aviation machinist’s mate on the USS Hornet (CVA-12) aircraft carrier. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled in the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas (now Texas A&M) in College Station and in 1963 graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.
While home on break from Texas A&M, Max’s younger brother Roy introduced him to an acquaintance of his: a pretty little Kilgore College Rangerette named Sheila Byrom. She became the love of his life and they married in 1962. Max and Sheila soon welcomed son Bill, followed by daughter Lisa a few years later, completing their family.
Max began his veterinary career in Brenham, Texas. In 1966, Max and Sheila moved their young family to 3200 E. Marshall Avenue in Longview, where he practiced veterinary medicine in his clinic for almost 40 years. Sheila gave him her full support, often working alongside him in the practice. He was beloved by his clients for his down-to-earth approach to veterinary medicine, as well as his abundant wit, charm and compassion in his interactions with them and their animals. In early 2005, he merged his practice with Kimbrough Animal Hospital in Longview and practiced part-time there for 2 years, eventually fully retiring in 2007.
He was a founding member and past president of the East Texas Veterinary Medical Association, member and past director of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association, member and past director of the Hallsville Area Chamber of Commerce, member of the Longview Chamber of Commerce and the First Baptist Church of Hallsville.
Max was an avid deer and elk hunter and looked forward to hunting season every year. He especially enjoyed his trips to Chama, New Mexico, for elk hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, taking Bill or Lisa with him during their childhood and then later taking grandson Brant. When he was not hunting or fishing, he was perfectly happy to be at home with his family. Max and Sheila also enjoyed the camaraderie of his 1963 Aggie vet school classmates. They traveled all over the country to annual reunions of this group for many years, with the group gathering just last year for their 59th year reunion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret Perry and brothers Roy Rhinehart and Bob Lindsey.
Max is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sheila; son Bill and wife Mari of The Woodlands, daughter Lisa and husband Gary Shaver of Colorado Springs; granddaughter Elizabeth Rhinehart of College Station, grandson Brant Cain and wife Courtney of Hallsville; and precious great-grandson Brooks Cain, born just 11 weeks ago. He is also survived by his big brother, Clyde Lindsey of Baton Rouge; and numerous nieces and nephews, who all adored their Uncle Max.
Special thanks to Heartsway Hospice for their tender care of Max and assistance to Sheila as she cared for him in his final days.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, February 17, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road in Longview. Funeral services will be held at the Chapel at Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, February 18, at 2:00 P.M., with burial to follow at Memory Park in Longview. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Max Rhinehart’s memory to Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) at P.O. Box 808, Longview, TX 75606 or to Heartsway Hospice of Longview.
