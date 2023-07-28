Dr. Michael Glenn Rossman
COLLEGE STATION — Michael Glenn Rossman, 55, of College Station, Texas, passed away at his home on July 20, 2023. He leaves behind a loving family and a legacy of selfless service through both his military and medical careers.
Michael was born January 18, 1968 in Bremerhaven, Germany, where his father was stationed for active-duty service. After his family returned to the United States, Michael graduated from Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas in 1986. He went on to earn a BA in Biology from Baylor University (1990) and an MD from Texas A&M College of Medicine (1994).
After graduation, Michael followed his father into active military duty. He served in the US Army for 21 years and was stationed with his family in Washington, Kansas, Washington D.C., and Germany. Michael excelled as a physician and rose to numerous leadership roles in military medicine. After he completed residency in Internal Medicine at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, he served for sixteen years as an Internal Medicine physician and later Flight Surgeon, Brigade Surgeon, and Chief of Primary Care and Internal Medicine. In 2008, Michael completed a fellowship in Rheumatology at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and then returned to Germany to serve as Chief of Rheumatology Services at the Landstuhl Army Medical Center. He was later appointed Chief of Medicine and finally Deputy Commander of Clinical Services in Afghanistan, where he was deployed from 2013 to 2014. Michael served additional deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo, and Iraq.
Colonel Rossman retired from the US Army in 2015. He and his family moved to College Station, Texas, where Michael carried his dedication to medical service into civilian life. He worked as a Rheumatologist at Baylor Scott & White and served as Chief of Rheumatology and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Texas A&M College of Medicine, where he had begun his medical training twenty years before. Michael was known among his colleagues, patients, and students for both his compassion and exceptional work ethic. Shortly before his passing, he had accepted an appointment to serve as Division Director of Medicine at Baylor Scott & White.
Michael was a man of deep faith. He and his wife Lucia became pillars of the Christian community wherever they were stationed, leading Bible Studies and volunteering at military churches across Germany and the United States. In College Station, they co-led the high school senior Life Group class at Central Church for five years. Michael’s faith in God sustained him through the long years of military deployments and medical service. His love for Christ and faithfulness to his calling was a light for all the lives he touched.
Above all, Michael was a loving husband to his wife, Lucia, and a devoted father to his two daughters, Rachel and Rebekah, and to his son, Richard. He was an avid fan of Aggie sports. The Rossman’s could often be found on the front row of section 9 at Aggie soccer games. He also loved cheering on the Aggies with Lucia at the SEC men’s basketball tournament each year. From the hospital room to Reed Arena, Michael’s joyful service to the College Station community will be deeply missed.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Roy Smith Rossman. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lucia Camille Rossman, and his children Rachel (27), who is continuing her career in banking; Rebekah (23), who will be attending law school in the fall; and Richard (21), who is following his father’s steps in military service. Michael is also survived by his mother Barbara Bedair Rossman; his brothers Roy B. “Dair” Rossman and John G. Rossman and his wife Heather; in-laws Richard Herschler and wife Gayla; cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and colleagues as indebted to his service as they are inspired by his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Michael Rossman Scholarship for Medical Education, a scholarship to the Texas A&M University School of Medicine endowed in Michael’s honor. It is our hope that the scholarship enables aspiring physicians to follow Michael’s legacy of lifelong service to his faith, country, and community. Gifts can be made out to Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please indicate Michael Rossman ‘94 Memorial on the memo line.
Family and friends are invited to attend services to honor the life of Michael Rossman. They will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 AM at Central Church in College Station, Texas. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM at Central Church.
Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Please visit Michael’s tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
