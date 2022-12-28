Dr. Napoleon Carter
MARSHALL — On June 26, 1940, Napoleon Carter was born to the late Elroy Carter and the late Alberta Craft Carter in Houston, TX. He was a proud honor graduate of Phillis Wheatley High school. Upon graduation, he attended Texas Southern University and there he received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. He then pursued a Doctor of Medicine specializing in Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa. He was a member of the American Association of Ophthalmology, American Medical Association, American Pharmaceutical Association, NAACP financial supporter, just to name a few. In Longview, TX, Dr. Carter founded the Eye Care Rehab Clinic, the Dr. Napoleon Carter Ophthalmologist Clinic, and in Marshall, TX, the Optical Shoppe. His patients received excellent eye care and he enjoyed the relationships established with his patients, clients and the community. After his retirement in 2004, Dr. Carter began a career in real estate purchasing several homes throughout the city and serving as a landlord.
Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Parkview Baptist Church, Longview, TX; Interment at Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, December 30, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
