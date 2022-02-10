Dr. Raymond Lewis Etter, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Dr. Raymond Lewis Etter, Jr., age 90, passed away February 6, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.
Lewis worked at Texas Eastman as a chemist in Research and Development and Quality Control for 42 years. He served First Methodist Church for over 40 years as the director of the television ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Ann Tatum Etter, son Dr. Brad Etter and wife Kay of Conroe, daughter Evelyn (Lyn) Etter Thiessen and husband Bill of Longview, 8 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond Louis and Thelma Siebert Etter Sr ; sister, Mary Hellen Erck.
Visitation is Saturday, February 12, 2022, at First Methodist Church from 9:00 - 10:00 p.m. with a service following from 10:00 - 11:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Memory Park Cemetery immediately after the church service.
