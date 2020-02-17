Dr. Richard O. Dortch

He is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years Virginia Claxton Dortch of Longview, one brother Jimmy Dortch and wife Clara of Bedias, one sister Colleen Malbeck and husband of Sarasota FL, son Rick Dortch and wife Suzan of Sugarland, daughters Seleta Dortch Lovell and husband Delwin of Longview, Vicki Dortch Jones and husband Jim of Longview, Patricia Claxton Savony and husband Jules of Longview; seven grandchildren Jason Cummins and wife Alana of Frisco, Jonathan Dortch of Los Angeles CA, Amanda Dortch of Houston, Crystal Jones Tipton and husband Kelly of Dallas, Cassity Jones of Houston, Lacy Jones Hamilton and husband Chad of Katy, and Ginger Malone of Longview; eight great grandchildren Hattie Tipton, Jones Tipton, Hazel Tipton, Elijah Hamilton, Zeke Hamilton, Sherry Lynn Jones, Emily Malone, and Madelyn Malone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dr. Dortch practiced Chiropractic for 43 years in Longview and was State Director for District 6 of the Texas State Chiropractic Association for six years. He took his Pre-Med at the Los Angeles City College and interned at the Pyott Clinic and Sanitorium in Salt Lake City UT. He co-founded Etex Medical Supplies in Longview. He served in the Navy aboard the Light Cruiser Nashville.
Dr. Dortch loved music and poetry. He wrote many songs and poems. One of his songs that he wrote the lyrics and music for, Star Dreams, was copyrighted in 1954 and published in 2018 by Intrepid Music Group Inc. NY, NY. His favorite songs were “How Great Thou Art” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” His favorite Bible quotation was “Lord have mercy on me a sinner.”
Blessed with a photographic memory, Dr. Dortch loved to quote from Shakespeare, Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet and the Bible. His favorite poem that he wrote is “Be Careful.” You could name a famous poem and he could quote it. He loved to sing and had a beautiful baritone voice. He sang at many weddings and while studying parasitology, sang regularly at the Bahama Bar and the Tradewinds in Key West FL. He worked for Dr. Eduardo Numez, MD during the day and sang at night. Then on weekends he would fly to Havana Cuba to study. At that time, many people, especially children, had parasites so Havana was fertile ground for study.
He loved the ocean and had been on more than 100 cruises, many with his grandson, Jason. He and his wife, Virginia cruised the world over together on 56 of those cruises. Many times, they would take friends or their children along.
He loved his church and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Longview since 1949. He loved his Christian friends and shared them with his wife Virginia, his family and children that he cherished.
There will be graveside services at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview on Monday, February 17, 2020 starting at Twelve O’clock in the Afternoon.
Honorary Pall Bearers are Jules Savony, Rick Dortch, Jim Jones, Delwin Lovell, Jason Cummins, Jonathan Dortch, Cassity Jones, Bubba Bufkin, Troy Dortch, and Roy Dortch.
Be Careful
By Dr. R.O. Dortch
Be careful when you speak to those that you love best...
Don’t break a heart...or make a tear drop fall...
A careless word or act can be an acid test...
To those who love you most of all.
When you say something...Ask yourself before you start...
Would these words hurt me if the tide was turned?
Remember when the flame has died...
There still remains the ashes of things the fire has burned.
Be careful when a heart is yours to make or break...
Treat it gently as you would your own...
Remember in true love you give and also take...
Or someday you may find that you’re alone.
