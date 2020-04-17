Dr. Robert B. Shelton

Bob was born March 26, 1951 to Ted & June Shelton, of Longview. He grew up in Longview and attended Longview High School. He was a proud alumnus of the Mean Green Marching Machine and recently celebrated his 50th high school reunion with the class of 1969. He first attended Kilgore College, where he met his beloved sweetheart Sharon, and then Stephen F. Austin University. From there he enrolled in the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental Branch in Houston, Texas. Upon earning his degree in 1976, he returned to Longview to set up private practice, where he treated patients for 44 years.
Bob and Sharon wed on August 19, 1972. Their happy marriage enjoyed many blessings, including two children, Ben & Bonnie, of whom he was very proud. He had a warm sense of humor and loved to laugh. For anyone who knew him, you know that he knew everything about anything he cared to know, which was a lot! He would tell you, with no minced words, his opinion on anything. Faith was a key component of his life. Bob came to know the Lord in 1986 and shortly thereafter took a medical missionary trip to Rincon del Tigre in the Bolivian jungle. He credited this trip for creating a love of mission work and the importance of giving. He traveled there 8 more times over the course of his life where he ministered in dental surgery and music. An accomplished trumpet player, he enjoyed worshiping through music in local churches over the years. He was an active member of High Ridge Church at the time of his passing.
In 1984, through on-going continuing education, Dr. Shelton obtained the Fellowship (FAGD) level in the Academy of General Dentistry. In July 2011 he was awarded the Academy’s most prestigious honor, Mastership of the Academy in General Dentistry (MAGD). He maintained memberships in a variety of professional organizations and regularly attended conferences in pursuit of oral health. He was on active staff at Longview Regional Medical Center, where he served on several committees and for a short while, taught at the Texas A&M (Baylor) College of Dentistry. He was committed to the overall health of his patients, took an active interest in his patients’ lives, and was a personal friend to many. His patients and colleagues remember his calm demeanor and his desire to share whatever knowledge he had. He was dedicated to serving others and loved to support his community.
Bob loved to fish and was an avid hunter. Many of our favorite stories of Bob involve his time spent outdoors. He loved to bask in God’s creation, and he passed that love to his children and grandchildren. He could often be found in the kitchen cooking meals to the savory delight of his family. He had quite the collection of cooking paraphernalia, which he used to perfect family recipes. He frequently shared these recipes and their updated versions with loved ones via email and Facebook, and he enjoyed grilling food for churches and schools in their fundraisers or large gatherings.
He was a great conversationalist and gifted storyteller. Friends have remarked what a kind man he was. He took the time to perfect all of his work from the dental office to the kitchen to the outdoors. He enjoyed the simple things in life and shared the wonder of regular moments with anyone around him. He loved his grandchildren-he read the books they liked to read, taught them patience in the kitchen, and encouraged their interests. Over the last few months, he made specific time to spend with each of the grandkids. He was integral in helping them understand who they are and that they are so loved. He was for his family a steady anchor of guidance and support. He respected others and was willing to help anyone who needed it. He was generous with his money, time, and attention. He was a firm believer in the importance of the Shelton family legacy which, in the words of his grandson Banks, is “love and joy, peace, patience, and laughter.”
His legacy will be carried on by his bride of almost 48 years, his son Ben Shelton (Deena) of Longview, daughter Bonnie Ford (Collin) of Frisco, grandchildren Banks, Everly, Jackson, & William, sister Kathy Shelton of Longview & numerous family members, friends and colleagues.
A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Park Friday morning for immediate family only. We are saddened to not be able to celebrate his life with all those who knew and loved him at this time, and a full memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in his name to the HighRidge Church Building Fund (2011 W. Marshall Ave 75604). https://www.highridgelv.com/give
