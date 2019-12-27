Dr.Robert L. Harper Sr.

Robert L. Harper was born on October 3, 1920 in Longview to Grant and Malinda Wade Harper in the Pleasant Green community. He studied at Jarvis Christian College where he met his wife, Eldora. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then completed his studies at Wiley College and went on to earn a Doctorate of Dental Surgery at Meharry Medical College in 1952.
Dr. Harper practiced dentistry in Longview from 1952 - 2009. He also volunteered as the school dentist at Jarvis Christian College, and served countless Longview-area patients who would have otherwise been unable to receive dental care.
Dr. Harper was a 33rd Degree Mason and member of Omega Psi Phi for over 60 years. He served on numerous boards and committees for community advancement. For his lifetime of leadership and service, Dr. Harper received the Unity Award in 2012 from the City of Longview - Partners in Prevention.
Dr. Harper is survived by his daughter, Beverly Harper Christopher; sister, Marie Lilly; grandchildren, Jewelette Christopher, Calvin and Kgomotso Christopher, Mark and Wylonda Brackens; 4 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; loyal nephews; loving nieces; extended family and many close friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.