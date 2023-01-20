Dr. Robert “Rob” Thoni
OVERTON — Dr. Robert “Rob” Thoni, 67, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, surrounded by his family in Tyler. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Bar-None Cowboy Church, with Bro. Jason Taylor officiating, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Rob was born on June 5, 1955, in Utica, NY, to Walter and Edith Thoni. He was a member of the Midwest City High School (Oklahoma) Class of 1973. Rob attended Oklahoma State University, receiving his undergraduate degrees and completing his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Thoni had his private practice in Kilgore for 37 years, caring for many beloved pets and working animals in the east Texas area.
Rob was a gun enthusiast. He especially enjoyed precision shooting. Attending gun shows, going to shooting ranges, competing in shooting competitions were some of his favorite activities. Being a member of the NRA and exercising his 2nd Amendment rights, were very important to him. Rob was a die-hard OSU fan with orange being his favorite color.
Rob’s love of animals and guns was only surpassed by the love that he had for his family. His family was the source of his strength. Rob and his family spent precious time together making many happy and loving memories.
Dr. Thoni was reunited with his parents. Walter and Edith Thoni.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Darlene Thoni of Kilgore; children, Nick Thoni and his wife Alicia of Burleson, Anna Hamer and her husband Ryan of Indianapolis, IN; grandchild, Autumn; bonus child, Anissa Comer and her husband Shannon of Doddridge, AR; bonus grand-children, O’Dale and Sibbie; siblings, Carol Thoni of Oklahoma City, OK, Bill Thoni and his wife Lori of Wichita, KS. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in support of the Clinical Skills Program fund at the OSU Foundation. Checks should be made payable to the OSU Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1749 - Stillwater, OK 74076-1749 or gifts can be made online at https://secure.osugiving.com/s/giving/annual?dsgt=28-00450. Please note that your donation is in memory of Dr. Robert Thoni.
