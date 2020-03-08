Dr. Swinford C. Wilson
VICTORIA — Dr. Swinford C. Wilson, 76, of Victoria passed away February 28, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1943 in Henderson, TX and graduated from the University of North Texas and from Baylor University with a doctorate in dental surgery. He practiced dentistry in Victoria from 1971 to 2011 when he sold his practice to his good friend, Dr. Doogi Sun.
He loved to golf, especially with his fraternity brothers. He coached youth sports for 13 years and was honored by the YMCA in 1996 for his contributions. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children at their grandfather’s country home.
He was preceded in death by beloved son, Ty Wilson. He is survived by son, Taylor Wilson, of Austin, sister, Gay Jordan, and brothers, Tommy Ayars, Richard Wilson, and Mike Baker.
The family requests memorials are made to the Ty Wilson Scholarship Fund at Southwestern University in Georgetown. Attention: Kent Huntsman; Southwestern University; P.O. Box 770 Georgetown, TX 78627.
