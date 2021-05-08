Dr. Victor Jay Zuckerman
MONROE, LA — Dr Victor Jay Zuckerman age 69, of Monroe, LA was born on March 22, 1952 . He was raised on the East Coast outside of Philadelphia. He went to High School in an area right near where Washington crossed the Delaware. He was an all-state swimmer and soccer enthusiast.
Following High School, he went to College in Lancaster, PA, on a swimming scholarship. College was followed by a stint at Villanova College where he started a Master’s Degree in Biochemical Genetics. However, that training was cut short when he was accepted to Medical School in Philadelphia. Following medical school, he went to Chicago to do a Pediatric Residency and followed that with a Fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care. Critical Care enabled him to diagnose, stabilize, and treat the sickest of all children whether it be post-op cardiac surgery, transplants, trauma, cancer or illness.
He is survived by his loving fiancé, Judy; his mother, Sondra; his sister, Gail; his two children, Matt and Katie; and two grandchildren, Connor and Asher. He touched so many lives over his 30+ years of pediatric practice and will be missed by so many.
Dr. Zuckerman passed away on April 30, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A private family service will be held at later date. Online condolences may be left at EastTexasFuneral.com
