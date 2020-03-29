Dr. William Jackson “Jack” Fritts

Dr. Fritts surrendered to the ministry while in college. Upon completion of his Junior year he went to East St. Louis, Illinois as a Summer Missionary with the Southern Baptist Convention. He worked in Vacation Bible Schools and preached when he had the opportunity. He stayed in the area when he felt God calling him to pastor a small mission church. This is where he met his wife of 58 years, Erma Faye Troyer Fritts. Later he and Faye were appointed by the Home Mission Board of the Convention to serve as Missionaries to Northern Illinois to start new churches and mentor pastors of existing churches. However, his heart was to pastor and preach in a local church. During his ministry he led his churches to start three Spanish speaking churches.
In order to be as prepared as possible to preach the Gospel, he finished his college degree in Kentucky where he pastored a small church. Knowing a theological education was top priority he planned to attend The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky, but God had other plans. As graduation drew near, he felt God leading him to Ft. Worth, Texas and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He earned his Bachelor of Divinity and later both his Masters and Doctorate of Theology. He was also given the opportunity to do post graduate work at Queens College in Oxford, England.
His ministry has included churches in Illinois, Kentucky and Texas. In East Texas he pastored both First Baptist, Marshall and Oakland Heights Baptist in Longview. Doctor Fritts retired from the pastorate after serving Southern Baptist churches for 56 years. Following his retirement, he continued preaching as an interim pastor and did pulpit supply for several churches until his health began to fail.
Dr. Fritts served as a Trustee on the Boards of both East Texas Baptist University and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. His other denominational service included work on various associational, state, convention committees, and boards.
Dr. Fritts was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Evelyn Fritts. He is survived by his wife, Erma Faye Fritts, one son Douglas Jackson Fritts and daughter Jennifer Anne Fritts-Johnson. Also, three grandsons, Matthew Jackson Fritts, LCpl Caleb Michael Fritts, USMC, and Payton Alexander Johnson.
The family extends a Special Thank You to the staff of Longview Hill Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided Dr. Fritts during this last year.
Suggested family donations may be made in Dr. Fritts memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st ST. Suite 800, Miami, Florida, The Oakland Heights Baptist Building Fund or charity of choice.
Due to the current national health crisis, the family is having private graveside services. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.