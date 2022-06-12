Drew V. Daniels
GILMER — Drew Daniels, 75, passed away on June 6, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1946, to the late A. Pat and Gloria West Daniels.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynda; children Dennis, Darrin, Dwayne, Chance and Clayton; his ten grandchildren and his brother, Kevin with his wife, Jubie, Daniels. Drew is preceded in death by his parents, son, Dwoyne and his sister, Dena.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.