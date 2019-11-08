Dudley was born in Wood County, Texas, to Washington David and Lottie Bird Attaway on May 23, 1926. He married Violet Allison Stephens on October 26, 1946. He served in the US Navy in World War II, graduated from Texas A&M at Commerce (formerly East Texas Teachers College and East Texas State University) in 1949 and had a career in the oil industry primarily in offshore drilling. After retirement from EXXON he and his wife lived on a farm in northern Upshur County. Mr. Attaway is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet Stephens Attaway, his parents, two sisters and son-in-law, Robert Gilbert. He is survived by two children, son, Dudley Paul Attaway and wife, Beverly of League City, Texas, daughter, Susan Attaway Gilbert of Gilmer, grandson, Kirk Daniel Gilbert and fiance Jennifer Francis of Fairfield, granddaughter, Angela Attaway and husband Sergio Rios of League City, Robyn Attaway Sanchez and husband Javier currently living in Saudi Arabia, and great grandchildren Lauren Johnson, Joaquin, Emilio, and Lucio Sanchez, and Kaya and Liv Gilbert. Also survived by brother Billy Don Brumley and wife Nancy of Dallas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hwy 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75640. The family would like the gratefully acknowledge Dr. Srinivas Rangu, and the caring staff of Premier Care Home Health.
spotlight
Dudley Attaway
Dudley Attaway
LONGVIEW — Services will be held for Leo Dudley Attaway, 93, of Longview on Saturday, November 9 at 1:00 PM at Matinburg Missionary Baptist Church on FM 556 in southern Camp County. Burial will follow in Matinburg Cemetery with John Wallingford on Macedonia Baptist Church on Longview officiating. Visitation will be held at noon at the church immediately preceding the service. Mr. Attaway went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Dudley was born in Wood County, Texas, to Washington David and Lottie Bird Attaway on May 23, 1926. He married Violet Allison Stephens on October 26, 1946. He served in the US Navy in World War II, graduated from Texas A&M at Commerce (formerly East Texas Teachers College and East Texas State University) in 1949 and had a career in the oil industry primarily in offshore drilling. After retirement from EXXON he and his wife lived on a farm in northern Upshur County. Mr. Attaway is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet Stephens Attaway, his parents, two sisters and son-in-law, Robert Gilbert. He is survived by two children, son, Dudley Paul Attaway and wife, Beverly of League City, Texas, daughter, Susan Attaway Gilbert of Gilmer, grandson, Kirk Daniel Gilbert and fiance Jennifer Francis of Fairfield, granddaughter, Angela Attaway and husband Sergio Rios of League City, Robyn Attaway Sanchez and husband Javier currently living in Saudi Arabia, and great grandchildren Lauren Johnson, Joaquin, Emilio, and Lucio Sanchez, and Kaya and Liv Gilbert. Also survived by brother Billy Don Brumley and wife Nancy of Dallas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hwy 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75640. The family would like the gratefully acknowledge Dr. Srinivas Rangu, and the caring staff of Premier Care Home Health.
Dudley was born in Wood County, Texas, to Washington David and Lottie Bird Attaway on May 23, 1926. He married Violet Allison Stephens on October 26, 1946. He served in the US Navy in World War II, graduated from Texas A&M at Commerce (formerly East Texas Teachers College and East Texas State University) in 1949 and had a career in the oil industry primarily in offshore drilling. After retirement from EXXON he and his wife lived on a farm in northern Upshur County. Mr. Attaway is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Violet Stephens Attaway, his parents, two sisters and son-in-law, Robert Gilbert. He is survived by two children, son, Dudley Paul Attaway and wife, Beverly of League City, Texas, daughter, Susan Attaway Gilbert of Gilmer, grandson, Kirk Daniel Gilbert and fiance Jennifer Francis of Fairfield, granddaughter, Angela Attaway and husband Sergio Rios of League City, Robyn Attaway Sanchez and husband Javier currently living in Saudi Arabia, and great grandchildren Lauren Johnson, Joaquin, Emilio, and Lucio Sanchez, and Kaya and Liv Gilbert. Also survived by brother Billy Don Brumley and wife Nancy of Dallas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hwy 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75640. The family would like the gratefully acknowledge Dr. Srinivas Rangu, and the caring staff of Premier Care Home Health.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.