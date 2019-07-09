In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to First Christian Church-Longview (720 N. Sixth Street, Longview, TX 75601), Longview Community Ministries’ Meals with Love (formerly Meals on Wheels) program (P.O. Box 1023, Longview, Texas 75606) or the Great Texas Balloon Race ‘Soft Winds’ Fund (c/o GTBR, P. O. Box 3988, Longview, TX 75606 designated IMO Duellis Davis).
Duellis Alton Davis
Surrounded by his loving family, Duellis Alton Davis passed away July 6, 2019, in Longview after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Childress, Texas, to Leonard Hodge Davis and Viola Devita Davis. A longtime member of First Christian Church-Longview, he served as class president of the Cornerstone Sunday School Class from 2005 until his passing. Prior to his time at First Christian, Mr. Davis was a member of Woodland Christian Church in Longview, where he taught the men’s Sunday school class and served as an elder. A 1952 graduate of Longview High School, Mr. Davis served in the United States Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean War. Honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant, he returned to Longview and went to work at Texas Eastman, now known as Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations, where he was employed for more than 40 years. In 1974, Mr. Davis became a licensed peace officer and joined the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit as a deputy. He served in this volunteer role for over 42 years, including as captain at least the last 25 years of his tenure. As a reserve deputy, he volunteered with the Great Texas Balloon Race, Longview Teen Court and other events and organizations. His favorite was the more than 20 years he served as security escort for the Longview High School Lobo Band. All three of Mr. Davis’ grandchildren were in the Big Green Marching Machine. In addition to his sheriff’s department duties, Mr. Davis was involved in many other charitable and volunteer organizations over the years. For many years he delivered for Meals on Wheels, and he volunteered for Rusk State Hospital and the Salvation Army, among others. Mr. Davis loved the Longview Lobos football team and was proud to witness the 2018 state championship season. He and his wife, Sue have held the same season tickets since 1956 and never missed a home football game during that span. Preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Duane Davis, Mr. Davis is survived by his wife Sue Matthews Davis, to whom he was married 66 years; daughter Dee Ayn Davis Cromer and husband Tim; and son Duellis Dean Davis and wife Anisa. Mr. Davis had three grandchildren: Jon Cromer and wife Hannah Tibiletti Cromer, Kathryn Cromer, and Dennis Davis, as well as three great grandchildren: Charlie, Max, and Rosie Cromer. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at First Christian Church under the direction of the Rev. David Farmer and Dr. Richard Emerson. Interment will be at Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, Texas, with a graveside service immediately following the funeral. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview who cared for Mr. Davis. The care and compassion he received was outstanding.
I grew up going to church and volunteering at a Thanksgiving food drive with Duellis’ daughter Dee Ayn Cromer, her husband Tim, and her kids Jon and Kathryn. However, we did much more than that together. We were inseparable for much of my childhood. Dee Ann’s father passed tonight. I’ll always remember him going into surgery maybe 20 years ago and Dee Ann being inconsolably worried. He of course persevered as the man he was who always kept us safe at the balloon races as part of the sheriff’s department. I’ll also remember how much he loved the Longview lobos, and how much he cared for everyone in his church family. His wife, Sue is an amazing woman who should be kept in your thoughts during this tough time. She loved me and countless others while teaching us to love those who are hospital bound or forgotten in assisted living. She truly loves all. This family is important to me, and it breaks my heart for their loss.
Though I never worked directly with Duellis during my tenure at Texas Eastman, our paths crossed on numerous occasions and he was always wearing a smile. A real "cut-up" no doubt. In later years I did have the opportunity to work with Dean who was also a very pleasant person. My condolences to this family who are now in this time of sorrow. May God's peace be with you all.
