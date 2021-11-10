Dustin Wayde Cason
LONGVIEW — On October 13, 2021, Dustin Wayde Cason died suddenly in Tempe, Arizona. He was 34 years old. Dustin was pure energy. He made an impression wherever he went. People wanted to be around him and be like him. He was intense and passionate about life, never wanting to miss a moment. His laughter vibrated the room and was the favorite sound of those who loved him most. Dustin was unpredictable, exciting, playful, and ornery. He was a risk-taker, a great leader, and motivator. He lived like he loved, whole-heartedly, fiercely and with abandon. He was always ready for the next great adventure. Dustin was never meant to fade away. To quote, he was “born for the storm, the calm did not suit” him. He was powerful, wild, and beautiful and is greatly missed by those left behind and was lovingly welcomed by friends, and family who went before him.
Dustin was born December 23, 1986, in Killeen, Texas, to Kimberly Jean Law and Stephen Ray Cason. On that day, the world became a more vibrant place.
Dustin graduated in 2005 from Longview High School and went straight into the military. He left the military with the status of E5 (sergeant) and several Purple Hearts. Dustin gave his all for his country. At 34, he was a 100% disabled vet, but he never let that stop him. In those short 34 years, he lived more than most ever will. He was a retired vet, a fireman, and an explosion expert in the oilfield. He was a model and an underwater deep-sea welder. He left this world as an iconic coach and physical trainer director, which was his life’s passion. Training, inspiring, pushing limits and working out were his career, hobby, and haven.
Dustin is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Ray Cason and his great grandmother, Cynthia Alice Oller, and too many brothers-in-arms to list.
Those left to cherish his memory and share his story are his mother, Kimberly Jean Law; sisters, Victoria Cason and partner Bryan King, and Kadie Cason; brother, Stephen Rix; grandmothers, Sharon Oller and Delores and husband Bobby Clack; aunts, Danielle and husband Scott Self, and Missy and husband Brian Cooper; uncles, Gary and wife Stacy Jones and Butch and wife Lana Cason; sons, Jhett and Braxton; wife Rebecca and soon-to-be-born son Titus - along with so many other family and friends who loved him like family.
His memorial is Friday, November 12, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Visitation will follow from 5-7 p.m. and those who choose can gather at 7:30 p.m. at Dustin’s favorite local restaurant, El Sombrero, where the celebration of life will continue with tears, laughter, and lots and lots of crazy stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.