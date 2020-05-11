DW Lindley, Sr.

D.W. was a family man. He loved his wife and family passionately and taught us by example. He believed in family and knew the importance of staying close to one another and keeping in touch. He enjoyed visiting the people he loved, face to face, on a regular basis and continued to do so for as long as he could. Every holiday was a family event filled with food, laughter and love. Annual family reunions were the highlight of our summers, pulling relatives from far away. He knew that to stay united we needed to stay connected and in doing so he tied one generation to the next.
Mr. Lindley was preceded in death by his parents Mart and Dorothy Winchester Lindley, wife Geraldine, son Willie (Jody) Lindley, grandson Allen Wayne Lindley, brother Garthell Lindley, sister Lillie Anders and daughter-in-law Lolly Lindley. D.W. is survived by his sons D.W. Lindley, Jr. and wife Jane, Kenneth Lindley and wife Ann, Mark Lindley and friend Donna; grandchildren Elaine Ezell, Sundy Garland, Carla Lancaster, D.W. Lindley III, Chris Lindley, Lisa Dawn Wedgeworth, Joe Lindley and Doug Lindley; 19 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Barbara Lindley.
D.W. was a patriot serving during World War II. As a paratrooper, he broke his foot during training. He has said that if he had not broken his foot, there would be no Lindley family. He loved his country. He was honored in recent years with the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. as part of the Heroes Flight for Veterans to visit the World War II Memorial. He never failed to pray for our service men and women when leading our family in prayer. They were always close to his heart.
D.W. was a rugged outdoorsman, a man’s man, with an adventurous spirit. He had a strong work ethic and spent many years in the oilfields. He loved hunting and fishing. There are hundreds of stories to tell and pictures to prove each one. Many family vacations were centered around camping and hunting in Colorado, or south Texas, and often included three generations sitting around the campfires.
Whether you knew him as D.W., Pa, Papaw, Uncle D or the Great One, you knew you were loved when he gathered you up in those long arms and kissed you. He will be missed.
Three things will last forever - faith, hope, and love - and the greatest of these is love. 1 Cor 13:13
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shirley Pynes for being his friend, companion and caregiver through his final years, and to Barbara Lindley for her loving care and attention during his journey home. You are loved! Thank you.
An open visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11th at Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Texas. A graveside service at Smyrna Cemetery in Winnsboro will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
