Dwayne Harold Jones
LONGVIEW — Dwayne Harold Jones escaped this earthly life to be with the Lord on March 20, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born in Longview, Texas July 21, 1945, the only child of Robert Harold Jones and Myrtle O’Keefe Jones. At age 14, the school opened a special education class for his age and he was able to attend school only one year. His parents taught Dwayne at home and included him in the community in every way possible. While he did not master most academic skills, he used his “common sense” to solve many problems and developed many useful life skills. He became a very independent young man.
Dwayne was a people person and had many friends. He rode his bicycle around Longview and became an avid Longview Lobo fan at age 14. He rode every day to watch them practice. A coach gave him a Lobo team jacket which was a prized possession. Dwayne had season tickets for 63 years.
He began visiting and working at Arden’s Phillips 66, riding his bike there rain or shine. When the family moved he found other stations. He worked at 4th St Texaco into his 70’s. While Dwayne could not repair cars, he was assigned tasks he could reliably do, and he did them whole heartedly. He developed a passion for car racing because his “boss”, David Richardson, drag raced. Dwayne loved going to Hallsville Drag Strip and even to professional races with David.
His parents were members of Alpine Church of Christ. They showed hospitality in many ways and reached out to many in need. Dwayne learned by example to love the Lord and serve. His favorite activities were serving communion and singing with the Praise Team, whose members generously included him.
Dwayne set an example with his enthusiasm for life and overcame many obstacles. His was truly a life well lived. He is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by numerous cousins and friends. The family gives thanks for many close friends who included Dwayne in their lives, to Dr. Rangu, staff at Brookdale, Prime Care Hospice, especially Amy Pruitt. Deserving special mention are David Richardson, Carey McGlathery, Dr. Bill and Jan Howard, Joe and Paula Harle, Paul and Sandra Boorman, Dr. Kevin and Dee Anne McCrary, Larry and Annette Parker, Kevin Womack, Tom Rutledge and L.L. Cleveland.
A celebration of Dwayne’s life will be held at Rader Funeral Home at 1:00 on Friday, March 24, 2023. Rodney Cox will officiate. Family visitation will begin at noon prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memory Park in Longview.
