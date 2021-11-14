Dwight Allan Slaback
HALLSVILLE — On November 10, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, Dwight Allan Slaback went to walk with Jesus on the streets of gold. Dwight was born in Longview, Texas, on September 21, 1956. He is survived by his brother Freddie Slaback and wife Debbie; sister Kim Langston and husband Danny; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent Marvin Slaback and Juanita Ford Slaback.
Dwight was a graduate of Pine Tree in 1975, LeTourneau University in 1979, from there he went to Purdue University, earning his master’s in chemistry in 1982. Then his career ranged from Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant, Lone Star Steel and Anna Lab.
Dwight was a long-time member of Mobberly Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and was very involved in several groups. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, model rockets and was big on Bugs Bunny.
There will be a viewing at Rader in Longview, Wednesday, November 17 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The funeral will be on Thursday, November 18, at 2:00 PM. Dwight requested donations be made to Samaritans Purse.
