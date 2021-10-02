Dwight Baker
LONGVIEW — Dwight Baker, 84, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Comfortable at home in Longview, Texas, Dwight was surrounded with love and by loved ones in his last days.
Born of humble beginnings on March 10, 1937 in Huntsville, Alabama, Dwight evolved into an accomplished student and athlete. He was enshrined in 1999 by the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame as a standout basketball player for the Semi-Pro “Gaught All Stars” during the late 1950’s. Concurrently, Dwight worked as a Co-Op Student for NASA while earning both a Bachelor’s Degree (1960) and a Master’s Degree (1962) in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University. Dwight even found time to become an accomplished and avid golfer during this period. A passion that he would eventually grow to share with three generations of family and friends.
After College, Dwight returned to NASA in a full-time capacity for the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville – lending his engineering expertise to the Team chartered with developing the Lunar Rover. While some might think that working on the first vehicle to be driven on the moon was significant, Dwight would undoubtedly recall that his most important achievement at NASA was actually meeting the love of his life, Linda (Grant) Baker. They were married on Dwight’s birthday, March 10, in 1963.
While Dwight and Linda’s family was growing to four with the addition of Susan (1967) and David (1970), Dwight’s business career was also expanding. Leading the family from Alabama to Longview, Dwight started at LeTourneau in 1976. While at LeTourneau, he rose to the level of VP of Engineering and then Sales before retiring in 2000. Throughout his career, Dwight’s business savvy and technical acumen resulted in his global travel to work with key LeTourneau customers on six different continents. Quite the accomplishment for a share-cropper’s son and first generation college graduate.
Inseparable during a marriage of 58 years, Dwight is survived by his wife Linda; their two children, Susan Baker Korry and David Baker; their two Grandchildren,Travis Korry and Caroline Korry; and his sister Sandy Baker Pell.
Strong in his Faith, and a long-time member of Alpine Church of Christ, a Memorial Service in Honor of Dwight will be conducted on at 2pm on Tuesday, October 5th, at Alpine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be given to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
