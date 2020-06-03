Dwight Laughton Nevill

Dwight was born November 18, 1948, in Longview, Texas to Grady Elton Nevill, Sr. and Maggie Mae Ellen Swinney Nevill. He was a Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, a business owner, and former supervisor at Red River Army Depot. He has been a member of and supported numerous clubs and organizations throughout his life, including the Texas Association of Vietnam Veterans, the Arklahomatex Corvette Club, and the New Boston Chamber of Commerce. Dwight was the Toys for Tots Coordinator for Western Bowie County. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Grady Nevill, Jr. and Glenn Nevill.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Pope Nevill of New Boston, Texas; one son, David L. Switzer, Sr. of New Boston, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya Nevill and Brian Malone of Simms, Texas and Jackie Nevill and James Fowler of New Boston, Texas; one granddaughter, Kierra Nevill of New Boston, Texas; four grandsons, David L. Switzer, Jr. of New Boston, Texas, Timothy Switzer of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Robby Malone of Simms, Texas, and Noah Nelson of New Boston, Texas; two great grandsons, Seth Switzer of New Boston, Texas and Cohen Switzer of Hot Springs, Arkansas; two great granddaughters, Lilly Switzer of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Molly Switzer of Hot Springs, Arkansas; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Charlie Nevill of Longview, Texas, Randy Nevill of New Boston, Texas, and John and Karen Nevill of Queen City, Texas; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Louise and Carl Cole of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Barbara and Jimmy Beall of Longview, Texas, Edna and Jim Nevill-McKillop of Longview, Texas, and Gwen and Rod Seivley of Lake Cherokee, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 at T & P Trailhead Pavilion in New Boston, Texas with Charles Hale and Tommy Earl Burton officiating. Interment will follow at Avery Cemetery in Avery, Texas under the direction of Bates Family Funeral Home in De Kalb, Texas.
Bates Family Funeral Home will be open Thursday, June 4, 2020 for “come and go visitation”.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots or Watersprings Ranch in Texarkana, Texas.
Online registration at www.batesfamilyfuneralhome.com.
