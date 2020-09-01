E. Annette Justiss
LONGVIEW — Earla “Annette” Justiss of Longview, TX went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born June 17, 1952 in Ft. Worth, TX to Floyd Earl and Betty Lou Ennis. She married David Russell Justiss on January 31, 1976 in Bryan, TX. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Annette enjoyed serving the Longview community through her years of working for KYKX Radio. In addition, she was a member of the Pilot Club and served on the board of the East Texas Balloon Race where she was passionate about volunteering each year.
She is survived by her husband David; son, Rusty and his wife Marnie: son, Jason and his wife Elizabeth; sister, Sherri Morris; and 4 grandchildren, Natalie, Maci, Denman, McKynlie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
