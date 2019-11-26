He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Leatherwood; one brother and four sisters. Services celebrating the life of Gene, will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer, Bro. Marion Palmer officiating; interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
E.E. "Gene" Leatherwood
GILMER — Mr. Elton E. “Gene” Leatherwood, age 98, of Gilmer, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at a Longview hospital. Gene was born in Red River County on October 2, 1921 to the late William Jasper and Ediss Latimar Leatherwood. He served honorably as an aircraft mechanic in the United States Army Air Corp. during World War II. He worked at Safe-Way Grocery Store for 35 years, and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer. Gene enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Mrs. Georgia Ann (Jackson) Leatherwood of Gilmer; sons, Tommy Leatherwood and wife Sandy of Kilgore, Fred Leatherwood and wife Jeanie (Hun) of Lawton, OK.; brother, Don Leatherwood of Idabel, OK.; sisters, Dorothy Sutton of Garland, Neva Dickmon of Kalamazoo, MI.; grandchildren, John Leatherwood, Monica Leatherwood; three great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
