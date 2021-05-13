E. F. “Buddy” McKinley, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Elvie Franklin “Buddy” McKinley, Jr. was born at home in Longview, TX to E. F. McKinley, Sr., and Helen Bernice Shaw McKinley on September 14, 1935. Shortly after his birth, the family moved first to Dallas, TX and then to Alice, TX where his father worked for Magnolia (now Mobil) Oil Company. Buddy grew up in Alice, TX, graduating from William Adams High School in 1953. He attended SFA in Nacogdoches, TX for a short time and then joined the Navy. He served two years aboard the USS St. Paul as a radarman. After discharge, Buddy went to Beaumont, TX to attend Lamar University to study civil engineering. It was there that he met the girl who won his heart at First Methodist Church. Buddy and Jean Starcke married June 1, 1962. Buddy went to work at the Texas Highway Department for a brief time and then joined Sun Pipeline Co. He enjoyed 25+ years with great co-workers, spending time in Beaumont, Longview, and Tulsa, OK.
A devoted husband and father Buddy was active with his boys in all their endeavors - sports, scouts, band concerts, piano recitals, and just spending time with them. Buddy has always been an active church member and he served as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, and deacon. His love for his family was surpassed only by his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was currently a member of Hope Community Church.
Bud is survived by his wife of almost 59 years Jean, his sons, Max Franklin (Kristen) of Grapevine, TX, and David Scott of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Jordan, Melody, Josiah, and Shawn; younger brother Billy Shaw “Bill,” and numerous cousins and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents, his older brother Robert James “Bob,” and his youngest brother, Joe Fred.
A celebration of life will be at 2 PM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with the Rev. Mr. Keith Rothra officiating. “For me to live is Christ, but to die is gain.” Philippians 1:21
