E. Glen Williams

Glen was born October 27, 1922 in Upshur County, Texas, to G. S. and Jessie Verda Alexander Williams and walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of his Savior, September 16, 2020.
Glen married Erna Garrett on September 10, 1947 and she preceded him in death in May, 2020 after 72 years of marriage. He was a graduate of Union Ridge High School and entered the United States Marine Corp in 1943 where he trained in California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. He was honorably discharged at Cherry Point, NC in 1946. Glen retired as Business Manager of Modern Oldsmobile in Oak Cliff. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Glenda Williams; daughter and son in law, Carol and Johnny Wiler; sisters, Lolita Loyd and Louise Guthrie; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Erna Williams; brothers, Billy Don Williams, Carlton Williams and Ernest Earl Williams; granddaughter, Stephanie Carol Wiler; and great grandson, Wesley Trenton Wiler.
