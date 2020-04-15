Earl “Buddy” Duggins

Buddy was born on September 20, 1938 to Alvie and Grace Duggins. He grew up in Kilgore and attended Eastview Baptist Church. At an early age, placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
In 1956, Buddy graduated from Kilgore High School with his beloved sister, Marcella, and joined the United States Marine Corps shortly thereafter. After serving in the Marines, Buddy returned to Kilgore and met the love of his life, Connie, while working in Wackers department store downtown. Their first date was at the Crim Theater on January 20, 1960. It was love at first sight and they married on September 17, 1960.
Buddy and Connie’s marriage was a wonderful picture of God’s love. Their fifty-nine years of marriage saw many blessings, including the birth of their three beloved daughters, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Buddy’s family was his pride and joy. Buddy stood by Connie’s side through her nine battles with cancer. Their faith in God saw them through and kept them close to each other.
After working his way through college, Buddy was called to preach in 1964. Buddy’s “yes” to God’s plan for his life was a decision that would impact countless lives throughout fifty-five years of faithful ministry. With Connie by his side, Earl pastored seven churches, including his beloved Forest Home Baptist Church, where he pastored for over thirty years. Buddy was an evangelist at heart and he preached over four hundred revival meetings.
Buddy lived life to the fullest. He had an endless capacity to love people. He never met a stranger and had thousands of friends. He cherished each one. Always on the go, Buddy enjoyed traveling across the country with his grandchildren. He was a sharp dresser, loved Texas BBQ, and was a lifelong Elvis fan.
Buddy’s greatest legacy is the thousands of people he led to faith in Jesus Christ. The final words of his Easter sermon, spoken just moments before he went to glory, were “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.”
Buddy is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jana and Dr. Brian Whitney, Kay Kay and Robert Reed, Angel and Doug Smith; grandchildren, Baylor Clark Whitney, Senior and wife, Aaryn, Collin Whitney and wife, Anna, Rachel Ranger, and Evan Reed; one great-grandchild, Baylor Clark Whitney II; nephews James Dean Amburg, John Osborne Amburg, Eric Chad Amburg; and many other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Home Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1340, Kilgore, Texas 75663.
A private graveside service will be held at the Danville Cemetery. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Friends are invited to come to the funeral home to sign the memorial book and viewing Tuesday from 10:00 am. until 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Please be mindful that gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people at a time and please practice social distancing. You may also go online to www.raderfuneralhome.com and sign the online memorial book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.