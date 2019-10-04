spotlight
Earleen Lewis Hopson
GLADEWATER — Memorial service for Mrs. Earleen Lewis Hopson, 86, of Gladewater, TX will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Gladewater with Rev. David Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mrs. Hopson peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Tyler, TX. Earleen was born in Lockesburg, AR on October 9, 1932 to the late Eula (Lookadoo) and Earle Lewis. She was married on July 8, 1956 to Charles Hopson, her lifelong love of 63 years. Mrs. Hopson was a school teacher for 40 yrs until her retirement from Gladewater ISD. She was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Gladewater. Mrs. Hopson is survived by her husband, Charles Hopson of Gladewater; daughter, Susan Warren of Allen, son, Wade Hopson and his wife, Judy of Rockwall; daughters, Carol Baker and her husband, Ken of Monroe, LA, and Lori McClain and her husband, Daniel of Rowlett; sisters, Eloise Fite and her husband Harry of Pine Bluff, AR, and Mayleen Harris of North Little Rock, AR; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; randson, Brandon McClain; and son-in-law, Mark Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of East Texas (HomePlace), 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or First United Methodist Church of Gladewater 217 W. Quitman Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647. Please designate that you are donating in her memory.
