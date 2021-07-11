Ebb B. Mobley, III
LONGVIEW — Memorial services will be held for Ebb Bailey Mobley, III at 1 pm, Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Longview, Texas. Ebb will be laid to rest in a private ceremony prior to the memorial service.
Ebb died peacefully in the afternoon of July 7, 2021, surrounded by his wife and daughters after a respiratory illness.
Ebb was born December 29, 1942, in Kilgore, Texas where he terrorized the town, his favorite Latin teacher and his younger sister and cousins until his graduation from Kilgore High School in 1960. He graduated from Rice University in 1964 and from the University of Texas, School of Law in 1967. Ebb was his own first client after passing the bar and wisely and proudly joined the United States Coast Guard. He was honorably discharged in June, 1970, at which time he and his wife returned to Longview where he worked as an Assistant District Attorney until transitioning into a five decade long private legal practice. Ebb was certified in Family, Criminal and Criminal Appellate Law and enjoyed untangling some of the most complex legal situations and was honored to have argued in front of the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and submitted countless briefs in Texas judicial appellate system where he was affirmed, reversed, and/or remanded with joy.
Ebb was a lifelong Presbyterian. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Longview, Texas and a former member of St Andrew Presbyterian Church, Longview, Texas. Ebb had countless memories of his childhood church, First Presbyterian Church, Kilgore, Texas. While Ebb was not always vocal about his faith, he maintained a deep and abiding love for the church and its polity and lived his life as a faithful servant and nosy old coot. Ebb was also a long-time member of the Longview Rotary Club, Gregg County Bar Association, Northeast Texas Bar Association, and Lone Star Legal Aid.
He was preceded in death by his parents, E.B and Snookie Mobley, and several aunts and uncles. Ebb is survived by his wife of 53 years, Laney Talmage Mobley; their daughters, Elisabeth Mobley, Amanda Presley, and Laura Hillis and son-in-law, Jeff; five grandchildren: Cameron Presley, Kelsey Presley, Matthew Hillis, Jacob Hillis, and Ivy Katherine Hillis. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Kate Mobley Akkola, nephew, Matthew Mobley Akkola, cousins, Laura Henry Eanes, Cissy Laird Covnet, and Marlynn Laird Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Longview, Presbyterian Children’s Center, Longview, Texas or a foundation or charity of your choice.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com
