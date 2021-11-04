Eddie Baker
KILGORE — Eddie Baker, 55, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Longview. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father John Henao officiating, under the direction of Rader F unreal Home in Kilgore.
Eddie was born on March 4, 1966, in Long Beach, CA, to Joseph and Kathy Baker. He was a member of the Longview High School Class of 1984. Eddie worked as a Branch Manager for Mobile Mini. He enjoyed carpentry, repairing, and building various things. Eddie loved football, and he especially loved the Sooners, and he was a jokester and loved to live life to the fullest. Eddie held strongly to his faith and was a devout Catholic. His family was the source of his strength and spending time with them was when he was happiest. Eddie will be greatly missed for his amazing pie baking skills, for his larger-than-life personality, his love for people and how took care of everyone.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 33 years, Rizpah Baker of Kilgore; children, Haley Baker of Liberty City, Hannah Baker of Longview, Heather Baker of Kilgore, Courtney Baker of North Carolina, Dillan Baker of Kilgore; granddaughter, Olivia Baker; mother, Kathy Reeves of Longview; step-mother, Betty Baker of Missouri; siblings, Tommy Baker of Texas, Amy Streetman and her husband Chris of Gilmer, Angela Jett of Kilgore; step-brothers, Greg Baker, Leslie Baker, Jeff Baker all of Missouri. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Eddie was reunited with his father, brothers, Tony Baker, William Baker, and sister Robin Wingate.
