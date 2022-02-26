Eddie Mae Fowler
DAINGERFIELD — Eddie Mae (Lumpkins) Fowler, 89, left us to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at her home in Daingerfield. She was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, on October 9, 1932.
Parents were Luther D. and Sadie (Smith) Lumpkins, dairy farmers in Texarkana. Because of Mr. Lumpkins early death and a large family left behind, Mrs. Fowler was reared from six months of age to adulthood by beloved uncle and aunt Ed and Della Thomas of Cason, Texas.
Services will be 2 pm today, February 26, at South Union Baptist Church in Daingerfield, with the Rev. Chad Thompson officiating. Visitation will be at 1 pm at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Burial will be in Clark Cemetery with no services.
Mrs. Fowler was a 1949 graduate of Daingerfield High School and attended East Texas State University prior to her marriage in 1951 to U.S. Army Lieutenant Alfred H. Fowler, Jr. They were posted to several U.S. bases and following his combat service in Korea, the couple made their life in the Jenkins community.
She leaves a legacy as a devoted wife, mother and homekeeper, known for her kindness, grace and dignity. She exemplified Proverbs 31 - a description of feminine wisdom in the context of a family and a community that honors God and serves others. South Union was her church home, and she served for years as a children’s teacher and carried out duties as a deacon’s wife.
Apart from her family, her love of flowers was her passion. She grew them, arranged them and painted them. Her artistic ability extended to a keen appreciation of nature. On an autumn day, she could walk through her garden and gather leaves, branches, seeds and cones and create a magazine-worthy arrangement. She expressed her love through cooking, and frequently hosted her extended family for holiday celebrations. Her recipes are still being shared near and far.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years; children Sondra Fowler, Becky Pilgrim (Cole) and Dr. Buddy Fowler (Kim), all of Daingerfield; three grandchildren, Rachel Pilgrim Caldwell (Aaron) of San Antonio, Sarah Fowler Dean (Evan) of Henderson, and Samuel Fowler of Tyler; and five great-grandchildren.
The family extends deep gratitude to the staff of “Hands of Wisdom” for their support during a long illness. Memorials can be made to South Union Baptist Church of Daingerfield.
A memorial guest-book may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
