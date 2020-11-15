Eddie Mae Towles
LONGVIEW, TX — Graveside services for Eddie Mae Towles, 90, of Longview will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Rosewood Cemetery in Longview. Arrangements are under the direction of Victory Funeral Services.
Eddie Mae was born on March 3, 1930 in Ft. Smith, AR and departed this life on November 10, 2020 in Longview, TX. She is survived by sons, Charles, Jr. and Eddie Towles, and daughter, Teresa Penn.
There will be no public viewing.
Her funeral media can be viewed at victoryfuneral.com.

