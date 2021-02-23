Eddie Ray Gibson
LONGVIEW — Eddie Ray Gibson of Longview, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 18, 2021. He was born March 26, 1930 near Granbury, Texas and was the second of four boys born to Clifford and Virgie Gibson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers C.L. Gibson and Charlie Gibson. He is survived by his brother Howard Gibson of Weatherford, Texas.
Eddie graduated from Granbury High School and served in the U.S. Army during The Korean Conflict. He attended Odessa Jr. College and Hardin-Simmons University on the G.I. Bill. He was an employee of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for almost 40 years, retiring in 1987.
Eddie married Lanora Allen in 1950 and together they lovingly raised their five children until Lanora’s death in 1976. He is survived by their children: Kathy Knight and husband Ron, David Gibson and his wife Beth, Karen Orren, Mark Gibson and his wife Heather, and Kim Williams.
In 1977, Eddie married Doris (Sug) Woolley, the widow of the late John Woolley, and became stepfather to their four children who survive him: Deby Reeves and her husband Rick, Buddy Woolley and his wife Carol, Phyllis Gudgel and her husband John, and Gordon Woolley and his wife Pam.
One of Eddie’s greatest delights was sharing music, stories, and God’s Word and instruction with his 20 grandchildren and 20+ great-grandchildren. He adored them all, and they, in return, loved him deeply too. He was preceded in death by his grandson Nicholas Orren.
After retirement, Eddie enjoyed many years of interesting tasks such as working as a bicycle mechanic, car wash attendant, golf course construction and building maintenance supervisor. He also enjoyed pursuing hobbies that included golf, classic autos, motorcycles, gardening, and collecting vinyl records.
Eddie was a faithful member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church of Longview where he served for many years as both deacon and Bible teacher. There he worked with many wonderful people who were faithful in learning and doing the teachings of the Word of God. He was blessed with many long-lasting friendships that developed from a group of men who were devoted to Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord.
A private family service will be held at Oakland Heights Baptist Church of Longview. Interment will be at Acton Cemetery near Granbury, Texas beside his children’s mother. He will be in state for any friends to come view and sign the book at the funeral home on Monday and Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oakland Heights Baptist Church of Longview, TX.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
- 'Everybody comes together': Longview police warning not to use ATVs spurs criticism
- City of Kilgore to issue boil water notice
- Reliable rides: E.T. Jeep Outlaws transports hospital staff to work on snowy, icy roads
- Big melt for Longview area likely Saturday as freezing temps linger
- New record-low temperature set in Longview at minus 5 degrees
- DPS: Two people killed when vehicle slides off road into Lake Fork
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Christus postpones weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.