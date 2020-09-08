Edgar “Chip” Sullivan
DAINGERFIELD — A visitation will be held for Edgar “Chip” Sullivan, 67, of Daingerfield, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for 5-8pm at Rader Funeral Home. Mr. Sullivan passed away on September 3, 2020 in Daingerfield.
Edgar was born on November 7, 1952 in Kilgore to Edgar Sullivan Sr. and Betty Sullivan. Chip Sullivan was a legend in his own time. He ran with biker gangs, was broken out of jail by a friend and fellow “resident”, traversed the Mexican and Central American interior with little more than a map and compass, survived an oilfield explosion, and had more friends than he could shake a stick at. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Sullivan and his grandparents, John G. and Hazel Sullivan.
Chip is survived by his wife Norma Sullivan of Daingerfield; two daughters, Rachael Sullivan of Longview and Sarah Sullivan of Austin; four grandchildren, Kayla, Rya, Ava, and Kasen Whatley; sisters, Jan Hammer of Longview and Joni and LeeAnn Sullivan both of Kilgore; his mother, Betty Sullivan of Kilgore; his fur baby Olivia; and his brother from another mother, Knox B. Pruett.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Regular customer at Longview convenience store wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Home invasion incident in Longview neighborhood concerns residents
- East Texas paramedic with COVID-19 hospitalized for weeks, on ventilator
- Keeping facemasks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns
- Construction begins on Longview Skate Park
- Longview EMS hit hard by COVID-19 since pandemic began, but don't blame job
- 'It's a technology war': East Texas law enforcement combats gas pump skimmers
- Trump boat rallies planned this weekend at East Texas lakes
- Longview man competes on ABC game show 'Holey Moley'
- As pandemic pushes people outdoors, Longview bike shop benefits
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.