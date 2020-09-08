Edgar “Chip” Sullivan
DAINGERFIELD — A visitation will be held for Edgar “Chip” Sullivan, 67, of Daingerfield, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for 5-8pm at Rader Funeral Home. Mr. Sullivan passed away on September 3, 2020 in Daingerfield.
Edgar was born on November 7, 1952 in Kilgore to Edgar Sullivan Sr. and Betty Sullivan. Chip Sullivan was a legend in his own time. He ran with biker gangs, was broken out of jail by a friend and fellow “resident”, traversed the Mexican and Central American interior with little more than a map and compass, survived an oilfield explosion, and had more friends than he could shake a stick at. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Buddy Sullivan and his grandparents, John G. and Hazel Sullivan.
Chip is survived by his wife Norma Sullivan of Daingerfield; two daughters, Rachael Sullivan of Longview and Sarah Sullivan of Austin; four grandchildren, Kayla, Rya, Ava, and Kasen Whatley; sisters, Jan Hammer of Longview and Joni and LeeAnn Sullivan both of Kilgore; his mother, Betty Sullivan of Kilgore; his fur baby Olivia; and his brother from another mother, Knox B. Pruett.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com.

